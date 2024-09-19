'Inaccurate, Mischievous': India Rubbishes Claim Of Ammunition Diversion To Ukraine

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday refuted a report that claimed that artillery shells sold by Indian arms makers were diverted by European customers to Ukraine amid its war with Russia. The MEA termed the report "speculative and misleading" and said that India has an impeccable track record of compliance with international obligations on the export of military and dual-use items.

In a statement on Thursday, the MEA said, "We have seen the Reuters report. It is speculative and misleading. It implies violations by India where none exist and, hence, is inaccurate and mischievous. India has an impeccable track record of compliance with international obligations on the export of military and dual-use items."

"India has been carrying out its defence exports taking into account its international obligations on non-proliferation and based on its own robust legal and regulatory framework, which includes a holistic assessment of relevant criteria, including end-user obligations and certifications," the ministry further stated.

MEA issues a response to media queries on the Reuters report on the diversion of Indian Defence Exports to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/VDsUtQTvU2 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2024

The clarification comes after a Reuters report claimed that the transfer of ammunition to aid Ukraine's defense against Russia has been ongoing for more than a year.

"Indian arms export regulations limit the use of weaponry to the declared purchaser, who risks future sales being terminated if unauthorised transfers occur," the report stated. It further alleged that New Delhi has not intervened to stop the trade, even after protests from Russia. "Moscow has raised the issue on at least two occasions, including during a meeting in July between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar," the report claimed.

In the report, the news agency quoted two Indian government and two defence industry sources claiming that New Delhi produced only a very small amount of the ammunition being used by Kyiv.

One of the officials estimated that it was under 1 percent of the total arms imported by Kyiv since the war began. In the Reuters report, it was revealed that the war-torn Ukraine is battling to contain a Russian offensive toward the eastern logistics hub of Pokrovsk, which has a dire shortage of artillery ammunition.