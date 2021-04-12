Inauguration of Delhi's new Chandni Chowk on April 17 called off amid COVID-19 scare

New Delhi: The inauguration of Delhi's new Chandni Chowk which was scheduled for April 17 has been reportedly called off. It was slated to be inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and is called off due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Times of India reported.

The report citing a circular, issued on April 9, by the PWD minister's office, stated that there is a lack of clarity on whether the inauguration would be held at a later date.

This is to be noted that the renovation and beautification work of the iconic Chandni Chowk road has already been completed.

Besides various new facilities for tourists coming from across the world to visit the bustling historic market, the revamped 1.3 km stretch -- from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Mosque -- will be a non-motorised zone from 9 am to 9 pm.

"It is a historical heritage site and the entire area has been made very beautiful, seeking to bring back the glory of this old historical place. After the beautification of Chandni Chowk, tourism would get a major boost, and people coming to Delhi would be attracted to pay a visit to Chandni Chowk," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying earlier.

Convened a meeting on the completion of Chandni Chowk redevelopment work. The major outcomes were to provide safe & secure surroundings for all. Safety, Security & Sustainability is our topmost priority. pic.twitter.com/2DJje13bLA — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) April 6, 2021

The beautification project has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 99 crore and the Delhi government said that it has left no stone unturned to enhance the beauty of the historical site.

For non-motorised vehicles, 5 to 10 meters wide pavement has been built on either side of the road and there is also a 2.5-meter footpath on either side of the road, whereas, the electric vehicles will also be operated for the convenience of the senior citizens.

The redevelopment work that started in December 2018 was targeted to be completed by November 2020 but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chandni Chowk is known to be one of the oldest and major markets not only in Delhi but also in the country.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday recorded 10,774 fresh COVID-19 cases along with 48 new fatalities.

(With inputs from PTI news agency)