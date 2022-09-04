New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, while speaking to reporters about the killing of a minor tribal girl in Dumka, said incidents happen everywhere and asked where do they not occur. As quoted by news agency ANI, he said, "Incidents happen. Where do they not occur?".

In the past few weeks, cases of gruesome assault against girls in Jharkhand has raised concern across the country. In the most recent case, a 14-year-old tribal girl, who was allegedly sexually exploited by a man on the pretext of marriage, was found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Saturday.

The minor's mother alleged that her daughter was raped, killed and hanged from the tree in an area under Mufassil police station on Friday. "The accused, identified as Arman Ansari, has been arrested. He works as a construction worker," Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra told PTI. He was charged under IPC sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder) and provisions of the SC/ST Act and POCSO Act, Lakra said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had expressed his anguish over the incident.

"I am deeply saddened by the incident in Dumka. The accused has been arrested. I have directed the Dumka Police to take strict legal steps to ensure justice (to the victim's family). May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this critical time," Soren tweeted.

Senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi in a Twitter post claimed that the girl was hanged after being raped by the accused.

The former chief minister tweeted: "Who are you saving? Have shame! Whatever you and your police hide, we will get her justice."

Attacking Soren, BJP national vice president and another former chief minister Raghubar Das in a Twitter post said, "Pay attention in Jharkhand when you get time from resort politics."

(With PTI inputs)