Include 'Battle of Saragarhi' in school textbooks: AAP MP urges PM Modi

New Delhi: AAP MP Vikramjit Singh has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a chapter on the Battle of Saragarhi and the bravery of Sikh soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice be included in school textbooks. Speaking at a function to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the battle here on Tuesday night, Singh said the bravery of the soldiers cannot be summed up in words. He requested the prime minister and the Union education minister to include a chapter on the Saragarhi Battle in the curriculum in all Indian languages.

The Rajya Sabha member also announced allocating Rs 50 lakh from his MPLADS fund for the renovation, beautification and development of the Saragarhi Memorial in Ferozepur Punjab. Eminent historians, defence experts and people from every walk of life paid tributes to the 21 Sikh soldiers who fought the Saragarhi Battle with immense valour and courage. Addressing the event, Uttarakhand Governor Gurmeet Singh said, "Sikhism has taught us what we should do for the nation and society.

The world should learn humanity from Sikhs and it becomes our duty to make everyone across the globe aware of the bravery of soldiers who fought the Battle of Saragarhi." Former Army chief General (retired) J J Singh said this battle was an epitome of valour, courage and a display of fearlessness. It is a lesson for all leaders at every level, he said.

