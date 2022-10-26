NewsIndia
Include photos of Lakshmi, Ganesha on currency notes: Kejriwal urges PM Modi

"If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (October 26, 2022) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on Indian currency notes. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said that the new notes could have a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and of the two deities on the other.

"Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our currency (notes). If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this," he said at a press briefing.

He cited the example of Indonesia, a Muslim nation, that has a picture of Ganesha on its currency note.

"When Indonesia can, why can't we? The photos can be printed on fresh (currency) notes," Kejriwal stated.

Lamenting the fact that the India economy was not in a good shape, the Delhi CM said that the country was passing through a delicate situation with the rupee depreciating against the US dollar.

"We all want India to be rich and every family here to be prosperous. We have to open schools and hospitals on a large scale," he said.

He also spoke on the air pollution in the national capital and lauded the efforts of Delhi residents for the decline in the city's AQI levels.

"We are still not satisfied. We want to make Delhi the city with the cleanest air," he said.

Speaking on the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party was fully prepared and stressed that the people of the national capital would reject the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, he also challenged the BJP to cite one good work it had done in the coastal state, where it has run a government for the last 27 years.

"All demonic powers aligned against us," Kejriwal said on the upcoming polls in Gujarat.

(With agency inputs)

