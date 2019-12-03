हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Income Tax

Income Tax issues show cause notice to Congress over unaccounted fund

According to the Income-tax department, crores of rupees were sent to the grand-old party through Hawala channels by the Hyderabad firm.

Income Tax issues show cause notice to Congress over unaccounted fund

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has issued a show-cause notice to Congress seeking an explanation over the party allegedly receiving fund to the tune of Rs 170 crore from a Hyderabad-based firm. The show-cause notice was issued to the party as it failed to produce documents related to the unaccounted fund it received by the firm. 

According to the Income-tax department, crores of rupees were sent to the grand-old party through Hawala channels by the Hyderabad firm. These funds were siphoned out of government projects through bogus billings.

In October, the Congress held a press conference giving clarifications on the fund the party received.
 

Tags:
Income Taxshowcause noticeCongresshawala moneyHyderabad
Next
Story

AJSU president Sudesh Mahto holds the power string in Jharkhand

Must Watch

PT18M9S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 3rd December 2019