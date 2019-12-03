Income Tax issues show cause notice to Congress over unaccounted fund

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has issued a show-cause notice to Congress seeking an explanation over the party allegedly receiving fund to the tune of Rs 170 crore from a Hyderabad-based firm. The show-cause notice was issued to the party as it failed to produce documents related to the unaccounted fund it received by the firm.

According to the Income-tax department, crores of rupees were sent to the grand-old party through Hawala channels by the Hyderabad firm. These funds were siphoned out of government projects through bogus billings.

In October, the Congress held a press conference giving clarifications on the fund the party received.

