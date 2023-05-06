topStoriesenglish2603963
NewsIndia
CONGRESS

'Incompetence...': Congress' Scathing Attack At Centre Over Mehul Choksi Extradition

"There is simply no excuse for not bringing him back till now except incompetence or connivance," the Congress leader said.

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 11:53 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

'Incompetence...': Congress' Scathing Attack At Centre Over Mehul Choksi Extradition

The Congress on Saturday attacked the government, saying fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi could not be brought back to India due to "incompetence". Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said, "Mehulbhai seems to be leading a charmed life." He also posted a media report that claimed that Choksi has won the first round of a court battle to prove that a UK-based group, including a younger woman, was part of an Indian intelligence service plot to lure him to a Caribbean villa to be kidnapped and extradited to his home country. 

"First Interpol gave him relief and now this," Ramesh tweeted. Choksi, who is wanted in a Rs 13,000-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank, has been removed from the Interpol database of Red Notices on the basis of his plea to the Lyon-headquartered agency. "There is simply no excuse for not bringing him back till now except incompetence or connivance," the Congress leader said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar