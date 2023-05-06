'Incompetence...': Congress' Scathing Attack At Centre Over Mehul Choksi Extradition

The Congress on Saturday attacked the government, saying fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi could not be brought back to India due to "incompetence". Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said, "Mehulbhai seems to be leading a charmed life." He also posted a media report that claimed that Choksi has won the first round of a court battle to prove that a UK-based group, including a younger woman, was part of an Indian intelligence service plot to lure him to a Caribbean villa to be kidnapped and extradited to his home country.

"First Interpol gave him relief and now this," Ramesh tweeted. Choksi, who is wanted in a Rs 13,000-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank, has been removed from the Interpol database of Red Notices on the basis of his plea to the Lyon-headquartered agency. "There is simply no excuse for not bringing him back till now except incompetence or connivance," the Congress leader said.