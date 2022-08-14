75th Independence Day: India will commemorate its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2022. The Indian government is hosting Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which will honour 75 years since India gained its independence from British rule. India is organising Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrations for which started in March, 2021. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was introduced on August 2. In support of this move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited citizens to hoist the national flag at home. He also asked them to put the national flag as profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15. On this great occasion, schools usually come up with a lot of interesting Independence Day celebration and activities to help kids learn more about the significance of the day.

The main activities we usually see every year in schools include Independence Day art and craft activities, drawing and painting competitions on special day themes, group reading history storybooks and a lot more, but here are some new and innovative ideas that schools can use and implement. Here let us have a look at some of the interesting Independence Day celebrations and activities for schools that instills the freedom spirit in kids.

Flag Hoisting

In every institution, hoisting the tricolour serves as the formal beginning to the rest of the festivities. In truth, the day's celebration would be lacking without this proud moment. The national anthem is frequently sung in unison when the flag is hoisted, which inspires kids.

March Past

A march past, also known as a parade or procession, might be planned on the school campus or in the community. The opportunity presented by this activity can be used to remind everyone of the sacrifices made by our independence warriors and the significance of this day for us as Indian citizens.

Patriotic Movie Screening

In large school halls or auditoriums, it would be a wonderful idea to use projectors to broadcast a patriotic movie on the big screen. Select films that depict crucial events that contributed to freedom as well as the spirit of fraternity in attaining their objectives.

Independence Day Theme Party

Setting up a theme party helps to capture the essence of the important day, just like any other event. Every arrangement for the day might draw colour inspiration from the flag of our country or other connected symbols. By integrating tricolored food products, the organisers can construct the menu depending on themes.

Independence day quiz for students

Kids will be quite interested in participating in quiz contests, and a special Independence Day quiz can be even more engaging. The answers to the questions may be based on historical events, freedom fighters, notable occasions in the struggle for freedom, significant dates, and much more.

Independence Day Games

Numerous games could be planned as a part of the memorable day. You may set up a musical chair game with songs like Vande Mataram or others that are appropriate for the time. Alternately, you might play crossword puzzle games with clues that refer to historical moments in the struggle for freedom, unique patriotism emblems, or words that inspire patriotism.

School play/drama

This is an exciting activity that can make the celebrations more colorful. Kids can take this opportunity to enact any prominent happening in the history that showcases patriotic feelings. Teachers can use this chance to help kids to have a closer look into the incidents in history.

Independence Day Speech/debate competition

Give students a topic related to Independence Day to speak about. The topic can be given beforehand or on the spot depending on the age group and the students who give the best speeches can be rewarded.

Independence day dance competition

India is unique because of its diversity and unity. There are numerous cultures present in each of the 28 states of the union, many of which we are not even aware of. The finest time to learn about the various cultures in India is on Independence Day, and one way to achieve that is by planning an ethnic dance performance.

Flag Relay Race

For children in elementary and intermediate schools, it can be a pleasant exercise. You are all familiar with the guidelines for the typical relay race. The children must run with the national flags during this unique Independence Day relay race and pass them to the other team members who must carry them to the finish line.