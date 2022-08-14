New Delhi: India is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Monday (August 15, 2022). This I-Day is exceptional as the nation will celebrate 75 years of Independence. With just one day left, the feeling of patriotism is rising in the hearts of all citizens.

The Independence Day celebration comes at a time when India, like most countries, is seen to be coming out of the grim shadows of Covid-19, which crippled normal life and marred economic activities after its outbreak in 2020.

Tomorrow Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the ramparts of Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time. Modi has often used the occasion to highlight the key outcomes of the measures taken by his government and has at times made important announcements.

Additionally, the government launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign this year, under which more than 10 million Indian flags have been sold, in the run up to the 75th anniversary of the independence.

When can you watch PM Modi's speech?

PM Modi will hoist the national flag from Red Fort on Monday from 7:30 am onwards. This will be followed by his address to the nation.

Where can you watch the prime minister's speech?

PM Modi’s speech will be live broadcast by national broadcaster Doordarshan and All India Radio. The prime minister's speech will be live streamed by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Youtube channel and Twitter handle.

How to watch President Droupadi Murmu's speech on Independence Day Eve?

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Sunday on the eve of 76th Independence Day. Droupadi Murmu was elected President last month. The address will be broadcast from 7 PM on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by a broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

(With agency inputs)