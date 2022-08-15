NewsIndia
INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022

Independence Day 2022: Youth hoists tricolor in pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s village, cheers for India

According to media reports, the youth of the village waved the tricolor and raised enthusiastic slogans in support of India.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Independence Day 2022: Youth hoists tricolor in pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s village, cheers for India

New Delhi: As India celebrates 75 years of independence today (August 15, 2022), a different view was seen in the village of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, who supported Khalistan. It is reported that the youth of the village waved the tricolor and raised enthusiastic slogans in support of India. The national flag was also installed at Pannu’s residence in the capital Chandigarh.

According to the reports, Sikh Youth for Justice (SFJ) marched out with the tricolor in the Khankot village of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, located on the Amritsar-Jalandhar road. During this time, a lot of slogans were also thrown around. 

Earlier, on Saturday, SFJ supporters had waved the saffron flag, which had ‘Khalistan’ written on it, in the village of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. 

Meanwhile, in the video that surfaced on Sunday, a group of youths can be seen waving the tricolor. According to a report in the Tribune, a youth in the group said, “Some people living abroad for their personal interests are insulting the Sikh community and instigating the youth.” 

Live Tv

Independence Day 2022August 15gurpatwant singh pannupro-Khalistan leader

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022