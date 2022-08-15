New Delhi: As India celebrates 75 years of independence today (August 15, 2022), a different view was seen in the village of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, who supported Khalistan. It is reported that the youth of the village waved the tricolor and raised enthusiastic slogans in support of India. The national flag was also installed at Pannu’s residence in the capital Chandigarh.

According to the reports, Sikh Youth for Justice (SFJ) marched out with the tricolor in the Khankot village of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, located on the Amritsar-Jalandhar road. During this time, a lot of slogans were also thrown around.

Earlier, on Saturday, SFJ supporters had waved the saffron flag, which had ‘Khalistan’ written on it, in the village of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Meanwhile, in the video that surfaced on Sunday, a group of youths can be seen waving the tricolor. According to a report in the Tribune, a youth in the group said, “Some people living abroad for their personal interests are insulting the Sikh community and instigating the youth.”