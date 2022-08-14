The national flag is hoisted on Independence Day and Republic Day. The flag is hoisted on these two days. The importance of two days is two fold. However, there are some differences in the method of hoisting the flag on these two days. Do you know what the difference is?

Flag hoisted on August 15

On Independence Day, the flag is hoisted from bottom to top, but does not touch the ground. It is called Hoist in English.

Flag hoisted on January 26

On Republic Day, the flag is flown aloft, but folded. Only from there the flag is opened. It is not taken down. Just release. This ceremony is called unfurl. Singing of National Anthem is compulsory on Independence Day and Republic Day.

Two Days Two Types of flags are hoisted

On August 15, India became free from the British. India stood up from the shackles of their subjugation. So on this day, i.e. 15 August 1947, the British Union Jack was lowered and the tricolor of India was hoisted. This rule has been going on since then. On the other hand, our constitution was adopted on January 26, 1950. And since India had become independent by then, the tricolor of India was still flying, and it was not hoisted again. Simply folded, it was unzipped on January 26.