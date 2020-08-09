हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian armed forces

Independence Day celebrations: Indian Armed Forces give musical performance at Red Fort

The Indian Air Force Band had performed in a musical concert at Koshrab ashram in Ahmedabad on August 8.  

Independence Day celebrations: Indian Armed Forces give musical performance at Red Fort
Photo: Twitter/@DDNational

New Delhi: The Indian Armed Forces performed live in a musical band concert at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday (August 9, 2020).

The Indian Armed Forces performance started at 8 PM as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

"An extravagant musical evening awaits us with the Armed Forces Tri-Service Band ready to mesmerize audiences between the majestic North and South Block tonight at 8:00 PM," read the official announcement.

The Indian Armed Forces Musical Band Concert was live-streamed on Prasar Bharati News Services' YouTube channel. 

Notably, the Indian Air Force Band had performed in a musical concert at Koshrab ashram in Ahmedabad on August 8.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present a new outline for a self-reliant India in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15.

PM Modi on August 8 had also launched "Gandagi Mukt Bharat", a week-long campaign for 'swachhata' in the run-up to Independence Day.

Indian armed forcesIndependence Day celebrationsIndependence DayRed FortDelhi
