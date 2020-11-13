India adds 44,879 new COVID-19 cases, total tally mounts to 87.28 lakh

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India surged to 87.28 lakh on Friday with a single-day increase of 44,879 cases. As per the Ministry of Health data, the coronavirus tally in India stands at 87,28,795 which includes 81,15,580 recovered cases. The national recovery rate stands at 92.97 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.
The death toll reached 1,28,668 after 547 more fatalities were reported in the country in a span of 24 hours. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.47 per cent.
The 547 new fatalities include 122 from Maharashtra, 104 from Delhi, 54 from West Bengal, 25 each from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, 23 from Punjab, 21 each from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, 20 from Chhattisgarh and 19 from Haryana. Also Read: Delhi records highest 1-day COVID-19 deaths, day after registering highest cases in 24 hours.
There are 4,84,547 active cases in the country which comprise 5.55 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Here's the state-wise tally fo COVID-19 cases in India:
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|164
|3
|4282
|15
|61
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|20857
|58
|822011
|1777
|6837
|9
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1440
|45
|14214
|88
|47
|1
|4
|Assam
|4799
|572
|204079
|771
|957
|3
|5
|Bihar
|5763
|52
|217594
|654
|1167
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|1002
|44
|14297
|64
|244
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|20061
|165
|185152
|1962
|2527
|20
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|21
|3
|3255
|2
|9
|Delhi
|43116
|487
|416580
|6462
|7332
|104
|10
|Goa
|1728
|85
|43221
|192
|656
|11
|Gujarat
|12321
|98
|168858
|1175
|3785
|9
|12
|Haryana
|18867
|754
|172265
|2015
|1979
|19
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|6165
|560
|21607
|199
|411
|6
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5578
|98
|93824
|511
|1566
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|3668
|341
|100908
|606
|917
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|29489
|1273
|814949
|3368
|11474
|21
|17
|Kerala
|77931
|607
|428529
|6119
|1796
|25
|18
|Ladakh
|971
|41
|6151
|33
|89
|3
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8672
|344
|169260
|692
|3065
|10
|20
|Maharashtra
|85583
|3435
|1605064
|7809
|45682
|122
|21
|Manipur
|3115
|65
|17889
|191
|207
|5
|22
|Meghalaya
|1045
|83
|9368
|56
|98
|4
|23
|Mizoram
|568
|16
|2739
|51
|2
|24
|Nagaland
|789
|52
|8776
|89
|50
|25
|Odisha
|10762
|292
|293741
|1264
|1483
|14
|26
|Puducherry
|1071
|6
|34501
|69
|607
|2
|27
|Punjab
|5439
|193
|130018
|469
|4412
|23
|28
|Rajasthan
|17352
|359
|199943
|1804
|2032
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|264
|27
|4019
|48
|85
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|18395
|260
|722686
|2347
|11440
|25
|31
|Telengana
|17094
|229
|237172
|1222
|1397
|4
|32
|Tripura
|1167
|31
|30314
|106
|360
|1
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4156
|95
|61990
|539
|1093
|7
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|22949
|387
|475175
|1859
|7302
|21
|35
|West Bengal
|32185
|651
|381149
|4453
|7506
|54
|Total#
|484547
|4747
|8115580
|49079
|128668
|547
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,31,01,739 samples have been tested so far with 11,39,230 samples being tested on Thursday.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.