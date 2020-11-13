India adds 44,879 new COVID-19 cases, total tally mounts to 87.28 lakh

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India surged to 87.28 lakh on Friday with a single-day increase of 44,879 cases. As per the Ministry of Health data, the coronavirus tally in India stands at 87,28,795 which includes 81,15,580 recovered cases. The national recovery rate stands at 92.97 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The death toll reached 1,28,668 after 547 more fatalities were reported in the country in a span of 24 hours. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.47 per cent.

The 547 new fatalities include 122 from Maharashtra, 104 from Delhi, 54 from West Bengal, 25 each from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, 23 from Punjab, 21 each from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, 20 from Chhattisgarh and 19 from Haryana. Also Read: Delhi records highest 1-day COVID-19 deaths, day after registering highest cases in 24 hours.

There are 4,84,547 active cases in the country which comprise 5.55 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Here's the state-wise tally fo COVID-19 cases in India:

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 164 3 4282 15 61 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 20857 58 822011 1777 6837 9 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1440 45 14214 88 47 1 4 Assam 4799 572 204079 771 957 3 5 Bihar 5763 52 217594 654 1167 5 6 Chandigarh 1002 44 14297 64 244 1 7 Chhattisgarh 20061 165 185152 1962 2527 20 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 21 3 3255 2 9 Delhi 43116 487 416580 6462 7332 104 10 Goa 1728 85 43221 192 656 11 Gujarat 12321 98 168858 1175 3785 9 12 Haryana 18867 754 172265 2015 1979 19 13 Himachal Pradesh 6165 560 21607 199 411 6 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5578 98 93824 511 1566 8 15 Jharkhand 3668 341 100908 606 917 4 16 Karnataka 29489 1273 814949 3368 11474 21 17 Kerala 77931 607 428529 6119 1796 25 18 Ladakh 971 41 6151 33 89 3 19 Madhya Pradesh 8672 344 169260 692 3065 10 20 Maharashtra 85583 3435 1605064 7809 45682 122 21 Manipur 3115 65 17889 191 207 5 22 Meghalaya 1045 83 9368 56 98 4 23 Mizoram 568 16 2739 51 2 24 Nagaland 789 52 8776 89 50 25 Odisha 10762 292 293741 1264 1483 14 26 Puducherry 1071 6 34501 69 607 2 27 Punjab 5439 193 130018 469 4412 23 28 Rajasthan 17352 359 199943 1804 2032 13 29 Sikkim 264 27 4019 48 85 3 30 Tamil Nadu 18395 260 722686 2347 11440 25 31 Telengana 17094 229 237172 1222 1397 4 32 Tripura 1167 31 30314 106 360 1 33 Uttarakhand 4156 95 61990 539 1093 7 34 Uttar Pradesh 22949 387 475175 1859 7302 21 35 West Bengal 32185 651 381149 4453 7506 54 Total# 484547 4747 8115580 49079 128668 547

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,31,01,739 samples have been tested so far with 11,39,230 samples being tested on Thursday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.