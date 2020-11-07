India adds 50,357 new COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 84-lakh mark

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India crossed 84-lakh mark with more than 50,000 cases reported in a single day. As per the Ministry of Health data, the coronavirus case hold in India stands at 84,62,081 with 53,920 new discharges.

Out of the total cases, 5,16,632 are active cases after a decrease of 4,141 in last 24 hrs and 78,19,887 cured cases with 53,920 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.

The death toll in India stands at 1,25,562 with 577 new deaths as per the Ministry of Health data. Also read: Big worry for people in Delhi as new cases touch record high

Here's the state-wise tally of coronavirus data in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 2 4194 19 60 2 Andhra Pradesh 21825 53 809770 2452 6768 11 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1603 18 13679 99 43 4 Assam 7067 595 200384 926 938 4 5 Bihar 6518 162 212452 580 1129 8 6 Chandigarh 772 69 13925 63 230 1 7 Chhattisgarh 23066 47 172513 1753 2412 52 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 37 1 3233 3 2 9 Delhi 39722 993 377276 6121 6833 64 10 Goa 2058 7 42056 207 633 3 11 Gujarat 12014 290 162709 1321 3748 4 12 Haryana 15357 713 161176 1533 1880 21 13 Himachal Pradesh 3845 177 20033 253 361 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5745 57 90537 632 1523 6 15 Jharkhand 4639 46 98365 401 895 1 16 Karnataka 33338 224 797204 2701 11347 35 17 Kerala 83324 879 388504 7854 1640 27 18 Ladakh 784 32 5854 52 80 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 7676 90 164923 856 3004 12 20 Maharashtra 103007 4351 1562342 11060 44965 161 21 Manipur 3608 178 16092 342 191 2 22 Meghalaya 984 5 8904 91 91 23 Mizoram 545 30 2485 12 2 24 Nagaland 1000 58 8282 121 45 25 Odisha 12201 162 285174 1641 1393 15 26 Puducherry 1640 190 33437 314 598 1 27 Punjab 4882 261 127304 372 4295 14 28 Rajasthan 16277 24 189354 1810 1966 11 29 Sikkim 283 43 3786 8 75 30 Tamil Nadu 19002 59 708846 2402 11299 27 31 Telengana 19936 664 227583 937 1372 6 32 Tripura 1286 41 29792 126 356 2 33 Uttarakhand 3736 56 59746 408 1056 9 34 Uttar Pradesh 23132 18 463240 2167 7155 24 35 West Bengal 35557 396 354732 4283 7177 55 Total# 516632 4141 7819886 53920 125562 577

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,65,42,304 samples tested for COVID-19 weretested up to 6th November out of these, 11,13,209 samples were tested on Friday (November 6).