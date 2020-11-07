India adds 50,357 new COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 84-lakh mark

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India crossed 84-lakh mark with more than 50,000 cases reported in a single day. As per the Ministry of Health data, the coronavirus case hold in India stands at 84,62,081 with 53,920 new discharges.
Out of the total cases, 5,16,632 are active cases after a decrease of 4,141 in last 24 hrs and 78,19,887 cured cases with 53,920 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.
The death toll in India stands at 1,25,562 with 577 new deaths as per the Ministry of Health data. Also read: Big worry for people in Delhi as new cases touch record high
Here's the state-wise tally of coronavirus data in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|166
|2
|4194
|19
|60
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|21825
|53
|809770
|2452
|6768
|11
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1603
|18
|13679
|99
|43
|4
|Assam
|7067
|595
|200384
|926
|938
|4
|5
|Bihar
|6518
|162
|212452
|580
|1129
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|772
|69
|13925
|63
|230
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|23066
|47
|172513
|1753
|2412
|52
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|37
|1
|3233
|3
|2
|9
|Delhi
|39722
|993
|377276
|6121
|6833
|64
|10
|Goa
|2058
|7
|42056
|207
|633
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|12014
|290
|162709
|1321
|3748
|4
|12
|Haryana
|15357
|713
|161176
|1533
|1880
|21
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3845
|177
|20033
|253
|361
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5745
|57
|90537
|632
|1523
|6
|15
|Jharkhand
|4639
|46
|98365
|401
|895
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|33338
|224
|797204
|2701
|11347
|35
|17
|Kerala
|83324
|879
|388504
|7854
|1640
|27
|18
|Ladakh
|784
|32
|5854
|52
|80
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|7676
|90
|164923
|856
|3004
|12
|20
|Maharashtra
|103007
|4351
|1562342
|11060
|44965
|161
|21
|Manipur
|3608
|178
|16092
|342
|191
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|984
|5
|8904
|91
|91
|23
|Mizoram
|545
|30
|2485
|12
|2
|24
|Nagaland
|1000
|58
|8282
|121
|45
|25
|Odisha
|12201
|162
|285174
|1641
|1393
|15
|26
|Puducherry
|1640
|190
|33437
|314
|598
|1
|27
|Punjab
|4882
|261
|127304
|372
|4295
|14
|28
|Rajasthan
|16277
|24
|189354
|1810
|1966
|11
|29
|Sikkim
|283
|43
|3786
|8
|75
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|19002
|59
|708846
|2402
|11299
|27
|31
|Telengana
|19936
|664
|227583
|937
|1372
|6
|32
|Tripura
|1286
|41
|29792
|126
|356
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3736
|56
|59746
|408
|1056
|9
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|23132
|18
|463240
|2167
|7155
|24
|35
|West Bengal
|35557
|396
|354732
|4283
|7177
|55
|Total#
|516632
|4141
|7819886
|53920
|125562
|577
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,65,42,304 samples tested for COVID-19 weretested up to 6th November out of these, 11,13,209 samples were tested on Friday (November 6).