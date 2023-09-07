'INDIA Alliance Out To Destroy Sanatan Dharma...': Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Gwalior: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday took a jibe at the INDIA alliance and said that it would take the country on the path of destruction. “The manner in which the INDIA Alliance is commenting on Sanatan Dharma is inappropriate and highly condemnable. They say that Sanatan Dharma should be destroyed. This is the real face of the INDIA alliance, which I want to put before the people of Madhya Pradesh and the country, this group of 28 parties is to take the country on the path of destruction, to destroy Sanatan Dharma, to spread corruption, to broaden the appeasement,” Scindia said.

Meanwhile, talking about preparation for the upcoming G-20 summit which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10, the union minister said that the preparations for the G-20 summit were not limited only to September 9 and 10. This whole year has been the year of the Indian presidency of G20.

“The preparations for the G-20 summit were not limited only to September 9 and 10, this whole year has been the year of the Indian presidency of G20. The Prime Minister himself took interest in each and every programme. Earlier, International programs were held only in New Delhi, Mumbai and two-three cities in India, this time programs have been organised in 52 cities, of which we are very proud,” he said.

"Gwalior is also included in those 52 cities. The G20 program was organised last week in Gwalior itself and now it has reached the final stage where the Presidents and Prime Ministers of the world would be present in India for the last three days of meetings," he said.

The union minister also said that Presidents and Prime Ministers across the globe coming to India today. India is hosting the G20 Leader’s Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10.

This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. The event will be attended by many global leaders and delegates. Extensive preparations and arrangements have been made for the summit, with the intention of showcasing both India’s soft power as well as modern face.

The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.