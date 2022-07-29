New Delhi: The National Medical Commission sent a notice informing Indian students who were in the last year of their undergraduate course that (due to COVID19, Russia-Ukraine war returned to India) and also have subsequently completed their studies can appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination. They also need to undergo a Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship for a period of two years. The Foreign Medical Students will be eligible to get registration only after completing CMRI for two years.

As per ANI reports, Indian students who were in the last year of their UG medicine course (due to COVID19, Russia-Ukraine war returned to India)&have completed their studies& granted certificate of completion of the course on or before June 30 will be permitted to appear in Foreign Medical Graduate Exam.