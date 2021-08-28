India and Bangladesh to resume flights under air bubble arrangement, check important details

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has resumed flight operation between India and Bangladesh by this week under the air bubble agreement signed last year between the two countries to facilitate the movement of passengers and goods.

Under the bilateral air bubble pact, airlines of both countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Civil Aviation of India along with the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has come to a decision to restart the flights under the India-Bangladesh air bubble arrangement.

In another development, the Indian Visa Application Centres (IVAC) in Bangladesh have resumed operations from August 10 in the wake of the lifting of countrywide lockdown in both countries.

The 15 IVAC across Bangladesh will accept all applications except tourist visa applications, a statement of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said.



Earlier, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh has temporarily suspended operations at all its visa centres across Bangladesh due to a lockdown implemented by the Bangladesh government from April 14.

Reports said more than 3,500 Bangladeshis travel to India daily on an average basis and of them over 10 per cent used to travel for medical purposes.

Out of the foreigners who visit India for medical purposes, 45 percent are from Bangladesh, according to the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.