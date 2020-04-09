New Delhi: The government has given the go-ahead to order for hydroxychloroquine (HCQ)from 3 countries. These 3 countries are the US, Spain and Australia which had placed an order earlier. The Administration of President Donald Trump terms hydroxychloroquine as a game-changer drug to deal with the COVID crisis though there is still no consensus in the medical community on its use. India is the largest producer of Hydroxychloroquine.

President TruUS mp has reacted to India giving a go-ahead to US order for HCQ. In a tweet, he said, "Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends." Thanking "India and the Indian people" for the decision on HCQ he said, the action "will not be forgotten!" Lauding PM Modi, he said, "Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!"

PM Modi and US President Donald Trump had spoken on 4th April and discussed the issue. It was followed by conversations between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Secretary of State Pompeo on 6th April and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen E Biegun on 8 April.

Both sides discussed ways to increase counter COVID cooperation and ensuring the availability of essential medicines & medical equipment and the sharing of best practices/information.

EAM Jaishankar spoke to the Foreign Minister of Australia Marise Payne and Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González on Wednesday on the COVID crisis including on HCQ. Spain had placed an order 2 months ago from India.

Earlier this week, India had announced that it will give licensed HCQ to neighbouring countries and nations badly impacted by the pandemic. On the export commitments that have been contracted, the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, "stock position could allow our" companies to meet them.

India has got requests from 30 countries for HCQ from every part of the globe including from the Gulf and Malaysia.