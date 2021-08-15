हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India@75

India at 75: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for making India 'self-dependent'

RSS chief Bhagwat also said that decentralised production will help India`s economy to generate employment and self-employment opportunities.

India at 75: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for making India &#039;self-dependent&#039;

Mumbai: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday (August 15) said that our country should be self-dependent. He added that the more self-dependent a country is the more secure it would be.

The standard of living should not be decided by how much we earn, but by how much we give back, Bhagwat said after hoisting the national flag at a Mumbai school on the 75th Independence Day.

"A free country has to be self-dependent, the more self-dependent we are, the more secure we will be. All other aspects depend on economic security," the RSS chief said.

He also said that decentralised production will help India`s economy to generate employment and self-employment opportunities.

Remembering the people who lost their lives for the independence of the nation, he said, "The great men who fought the battles give inspiration, they should be remembered today. On August 15, 1947, we became independent to live our lives."

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

(With agency inputs)

India@75Independence Day75th Independence DayIndependence Day 2021
