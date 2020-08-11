India at second place after US in coronavirus COVID-19 testing, says US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday (August 10) said that India is at second place when it comes to coronavirus COVID-19 testing while the US is at top position. According to Trump, India has a population of 1.5 billion people and it has conducted 11 million tests, while the US has tested 65 million people.

"We have tested close to 65 million people and no country is even close to that number. India would be second at 11 million (tests) and they have 1.5 billion people. We have the number one testing in the world by far and also the highest quality tests," President Trump said.

Talking about coronavirus vaccine, President Trump expressed confidence that a vaccine for the deadly viral disease will be prepared by the end of 2020. "I feel strongly that we will have a vaccine by the end of the year and it will be put into service as soon as we get it," he added.

President Trump also claimed that the US has registered a 14% decline in COVID-19 cases in the last seven days. "Nationwide we continue to see encouraging signs in the last seven days as in the last seven days we continue to see a decline in cases by 14 per cent, hospitalisations decrease by 7 per cent and fatalities decrease by 9 per cent," he noted.

The US president once again said that people in America are upset with China because of what they did. Trump added that Iran will ink a new deal with the US if he comes to power again after winning the upcoming presidential election.