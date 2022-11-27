topStoriesenglish
India-Australia to begin bilateral Army training exercise 'AUSTRA HIND' on Monday

During the AUSTRA HIND exercise, which will be held from November 28 to December 11, the Indian and Australian armies will engage in a variety of tasks ranging from joint planning, joint tactical drills, sharing basics of special arms skills, and raiding a hostile target.

New Delhi: The Indian and Australian armies will on Monday (November 28, 2022) begin their bilateral training exercise "AUSTRA HIND" in Rajasthan. This is the first exercise in the series of "AUSTRA HIND" with the participation of all arms and services contingent from both armies. While the Australian Army contingent comprises soldiers from the 13th Brigade of the 2nd Division, the Indian Army is represented by troops from the DOGRA Regiment. 

The aim of the exercise, which is scheduled to take place at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other's best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking multi-domain operations in Semi deserts terrain under a UN peace enforcement mandate. This joint exercise will also enable the two armies to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting tactical operations at Company and Platoon level for neutralising hostile threats. 

Training on new generation equipment and specialist weapons including snipers, surveillance and communication equipment to achieve a high degree of situational awareness apart from casualty management, casualty evacuation and planning logistics at the Battalion / Company level are also planned.

During the exercise, which will be held from November 28 to December 11, 2022, the participants will also engage in a variety of tasks ranging from joint planning, joint tactical drills, sharing basics of special arms skills, and raiding a hostile target. 

The joint exercise, besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, will also further help in strengthening ties between India and Australia.

Exercise "AUSTRA HIND", notably,  will be a yearly event that will be conducted alternatively in India and Australia.

