India bags Award of Excellence for 'Best in Show' at New York Times Travel Show 2019

New Delhi: India on Tuesday received the Award of Excellence for 'Best in Show' at the recently concluded New York Times Travel Show 2019. It is the largest travel show in North America which is held from January 25 to January 27 in New York.

The Ministry of Tourism participated as the 'Presenting Partner' in the New York Times Travel Show (NYTTS 2019) organised at the Jacob K Javits Centre with a view to scale up its tourism promotional efforts in the US and to enhance India's visibility and to increase its share of US Outbound travel market.

A high-level delegation led by Tourism Ministry Secretary Yogendra Tripathi and a number of stakeholders from India's tourism industry participated in the Show.

A number of India centric activities were organised at the show including 'Focus on India' and consumer seminars, Indian cultural performances, Indian culinary demonstration, food tasting, etc.

The Tourism Secretary also interacted with a number of leading travel professionals from the US at the trade key note session during the show and sought their continued support in positioning India in the US.

India was honoured during the closing bell ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange.