India Battles Fresh Covid-19 Surge; 640 New Cases, Active Tally Hits 2,997; Noida Records First Case After Months

NEW DELHI: In a concerning development, India witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases with 640 new infections reported on Friday, pushing the active cases to 2,997. The total COVID-19 tally in the country now stands at a staggering 4.50 crore (4,50,07,212), with the death toll reaching 5,33,328. A new fatality was reported from Kerala, adding to the nationwide alarm, and prompting a thorough review of preparedness to combat the deadly virus.

Nationwide Alert Amidst Rising Cases

The surge in COVID-19 cases has triggered nationwide alerts, prompting a comprehensive review of the country's readiness to tackle the outbreak. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 265 new active cases in Kerala, along with one death on December 21st. The nation's recovery rate stands at an encouraging 98.81%, with 4,44,70,887 individuals having successfully recuperated. The case fatality rate remains at 1.19%, and the country has administered an impressive 220.67 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Noida Records First COVID-19 Case In Months

Amid the escalating crisis, Noida, in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, reported its first COVID-19 case in several months. The infected individual is a 54-year-old male residing in Noida and working at a multinational company in Gurugram. Having traveled to Nepal earlier in the month, the patient returned to work in Gurugram. Despite being asymptomatic, he voluntarily underwent a COVID-19 test, and the result is pending after the sample was sent to Delhi for genome sequencing.

States On High Alert

With the detection of the COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, which is reportedly more transmissible but less lethal for now, states across the country are on high alert. The Centre, while acknowledging the sub-variant, has advised individuals with comorbidities to remain vigilant. Testing for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar has seen a decline this year, as reported by CMO Sharma, emphasizing the need for residents to adhere to Covid-appropriate measures.

No Plans For Mandatory Airport COVID Testing: Health Ministry

As COVID-19 infections surge in India and the JN.1 sub-variant emerges, the Union health ministry sources state there is currently no intention to enforce mandatory RT-PCR testing at airports. Despite the rising case numbers, sources note that 92% of those infected are choosing home-based treatment, suggesting mild illness and alleviating immediate concerns. Moreover, there is no notable rise in hospitalization rates, with COVID-19 being incidental in cases hospitalized for other medical conditions.

Chandigarh Tells People To Wear Masks

The Chandigarh administration has issued advisories in response to the spread of the JN.1 sub-variant of Covid-19. According to several media reports, it is now mandatory for attendants, doctors, and other hospital staff to wear masks in hospitals. Additionally, people are advised to wear masks and avoid crowded areas as much as possible. These measures are part of the ongoing efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 19 and its variants.

No Need to Panic: Soumya Swaminathan

Amid concerns over the new JN.1 variant, former WHO chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan has reassured the public that there is no need to panic. While acknowledging it as a variant of interest and not of concern, she stressed the importance of caution and adherence to precautionary measures. Dr. Swaminathan, the former DG of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), urged the public to remain cautious, stating, "We don't have any data to suggest that this variant JN.1 is more severe or it's going to cause more pneumonia, more death." Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving situation.