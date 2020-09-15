हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ECOSOC

India beats China to become member of UN's prestigious ECOSOC body

India secured its place as a member of the United Nation`s Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, on Monday (September 15).

India beats China to become member of UN&#039;s prestigious ECOSOC body

Washington: India secured its place as a member of the United Nation`s Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, on Monday (September 15).

Taking to Twitter, Tirumurti said, "India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member of Commission on Status of Women (CSW). It`s a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women`s empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support."

India, Afghanistan, and China contested for the elections to reserve a seat in the Commission on Status of Women. Even as India and Afghanistan won the ballot among the 54 members, China could not cross the half-way mark.

India will be a member of United Nation`s Commission on Status of Women for four years, 2021 to 2025. Earlier on June 18,  India was elected as one of the non-permanent members to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after securing 184 votes out of the total 192.

Tags:
ECOSOCUN Commission on Status of Womenwomen empowermentIndia ECOSOCUnited Nation
Next
Story

Bank reverses money stolen from account of Ram Mandir Trust by forged cheque
  • 48,46,427Confirmed
  • 79,722Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M45S

Start your day with worship of Lord Hanuman