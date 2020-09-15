India beats China to become member of UN's prestigious ECOSOC body

Washington: India secured its place as a member of the United Nation`s Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, on Monday (September 15).

Taking to Twitter, Tirumurti said, "India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member of Commission on Status of Women (CSW). It`s a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women`s empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support."

India, Afghanistan, and China contested for the elections to reserve a seat in the Commission on Status of Women. Even as India and Afghanistan won the ballot among the 54 members, China could not cross the half-way mark.

India will be a member of United Nation`s Commission on Status of Women for four years, 2021 to 2025. Earlier on June 18, India was elected as one of the non-permanent members to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after securing 184 votes out of the total 192.