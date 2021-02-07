India becomes third country in world to administer most COVID-19 vaccine doses

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (February 7, 2021) announced that India has become the third topmost country across the world in terms of the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. According to MoHFW, only the United States and the United Kingdom remain ahead of India.

12 Indian states have vaccinated more than 2 lakh beneficiaries each and Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 6,73,542 of all vaccinated beneficiaries.

As of Sunday morning till 8 AM, a total of 57.75 lakh (57,75,322) beneficiaries have received the coronavirus vaccine under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Over 1.15 lakh sessions have been conducted so far.

The cumulative vaccination coverage includes 53,04,546 healthcare workers and 4,70,776 frontline workers.

More than 3.58 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,875 sessions in the last 24 hours.

In another significant development, India reported less than 80 daily deaths in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in nine months, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

India's COVID-19 active caseload stands at 1.48 lakh on Sunday and the present active caseload consists of 1.37% of country's total positive cases.

The country has also witnessed over 1.05 cr recoveries.

