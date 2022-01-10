India begins administering COVID vaccine 'precaution dose' to senior citizens, healthcare and frontline workers

New Delhi: Amid the unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 cases, India on Monday (January 10, 2022) started administering ‘precaution dose’ of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country.

Delhi begins administering COVID-19 vaccine 'precautionary dose' to frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities. "We feel fine. There are no side-effects, everyone should take the jab," people said Visuals from RML Hospital. pic.twitter.com/myLublyva7 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

Chennai | Tamil Nadu begins administering COVID19 vaccine 'Precaution dose' to frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities pic.twitter.com/SwoHeRjpiB — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

COVID19 vaccine 'Precaution dose' being administered to senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities at Govt Unani Hospital in Hyderabad Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao present pic.twitter.com/e00IXvyEow — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

COVID vaccine 'precautionary dose' being administered to senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities at a vaccination center in Patna, Bihar pic.twitter.com/96DES0RV4k — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

How to register for precaution dose?

The online registration for the ‘precaution dose’ of the COVID-19 vaccine commenced on Friday on the Co-WIN platform. There is no need for new registration for those eligible for the precautionary or the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine vaccine.

Who all are eligible for precaution dose?

Now, all HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities can access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account. Notably, the precaution dose can only be taken after 39 weeks (from the date of administration of 2nd dose).

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has recommended that precaution dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities will be the same as given previously. It had also informed that the senior citizens with co-morbidities will not be required to produce a doctor`s certificate or prescription at the time of administration of the precaution dose.

The details of the administration of the precaution dose will be suitably reflected in the vaccination certificates. An estimated 1.05 crore healthcare and 1.9 crore frontline workers, and 2.75 crore comorbid people in the 60 plus age group are going to be administered the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Which COVID vaccine will be given as precautionary dose?

“The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) has recommended the administration of the homologous vaccine for HCWS, FLWs and elders (more than 60 years of age) with co-morbidities i.e. the same vaccine that has been administered for the previous two doses would be given as the precaution dose to the eligible beneficiaries," said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter.

Additionally, Reminder SMS have been sent to more than 1 crore health and frontline workers and 60+ citizens for their precaution dose, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"The government is ensuring the security of the health army that secures the country. Reminder SMS have been sent to more than 1 crore health and frontline workers and 60+ citizens for their #PrecautionDose. Appointments on COWIN are already open. The dosing program is being started from tomorrow," Mandaviya tweeted on Sunday.

On Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in a tweet said that the third dose of Covaxin holds promise. "Third dose of COVAXIN holds promise," ICMR had tweeted. The medical research body in its tweet further highlighted the benefits of getting Covaxin`s precautionary dose.

India started administering the precautionary doses on the same day when the country recorded 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,83,936, as per data released by the Ministry of Health. The active cases stand at 7,23,619.

(With ANI inputs)

