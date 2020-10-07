India believes self-reliance and indigenous defence capabilities are foundations to peace: Rajnath Singh at Aero India 2021

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asserted that India remains committed to peace and stability across the world and also to the belief that self-reliance and indigenous defence capabilities are the foundations for enduring peace.

Addressing the Ambassadors` Round Table Conference on Aero India 2021 through video conference, Singh called India a peace-loving country. "I am feeling really glad to share with you all, India has one of the largest defence industrial eco-systems in Asia and we aspire to build further on our strengths," he said.

"The Private sector and Public-Private partnerships through Joint Ventures / Foreign Direct Investment have also joined the national effort in building the domestic defence and aerospace industry. Aero India 2021’, is our platform to showcase this intent. Since its inception, Aero India has carved out a place for itself and has become a leading international event in the area of showcasing the capabilities of Indian Defence and aerospace industry," he added.

"Aero India 2021, the 13th edition of the biennial air show and aviation exhibition is scheduled to be held from 03-07 February 2021 in Bengaluru, the capital of the state of Karnataka. Aero India provides an ideal platform for businesses, decision-makers and policymakers to interact to address common concerns and contribute to global defence and aerospace ecosystem and position India as a defence manufacturing hub," Singh said.

"With numerous business events and large number of participants, Aero India will provide the intellectuals and industry new meeting grounds for developing military-industrial enterprise. India has one of the world's largest technically qualified manpower and we do claim to be a force to reckon with in the field of Information Technology," he added.

Singh said, "With this infrastructure and human resource, India can prove to be an excellent base for the defence and aerospace industry, for provision of repair, overhaul, maintenance and servicing facilities. It can also become a center for regional distribution and services. This would provide an excellent opportunity for leading companies worldwide to enter into partnerships with established Indian companies for repair, overhaul, maintenance and other services.

"Aatmanirbhar Bharat' or Self Reliant India was the centrepiece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Independence Day address. There are numerous government reforms which have been announced for ease of business It has been endeavour of our Government to constantly undertake policy initiatives to attract investments in Defence and Aerospace Industry," he said.

"A new category of Buy (global -manufacture in India) has been further introduced in DAP. The new category incorporates `manufacture of the equipment or (Maintenance Repair and Overall) facility for equipment, through foreign company’s subsidiary in India. From design to production, we are trying to make India one of the leading countries of the world in the Defence, Aerospace and Naval Shipbuilding sectors with active participation of public and private sector," the Defence Minister said.

"For fulfilling the twin objectives of self-reliance and exports Ministry of Defence (MoD) has formulated a draft Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy 2020 (DPEPP 2020). I would like to assure you that we will be strictly adhering to all the requisite protocols to tackle COVID-19. In view of the ongoing pandemic, it has been decided that emphasis will be laid on contactless experience to all exhibitors and visitors," he added.

Singh said, "Great opportunities for a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership between the defence and aerospace industries of the world and India exist. We need to remove impediments coming in the way of our natural alliance in a purposeful and progressive manner and join hands to make this world a more secure, peaceful and prosperous place."

"The Aero India 2021 can also be utilized for Government to Government level discussions to express concerns and challenges encountered by your Industry. Therefore, I would urge you to spread the awareness on Aero India 2021 and encourage your industry and research organisations to participate in this event and exploit the opportunities," he concluded.