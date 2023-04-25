topStoriesenglish2598877
NewsIndia
KASMIR ISSUE AT UN

India Blasts Pakistan Once Again For Raising Kashmir Issue At UN

India tore into Pakistan after it raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council meeting.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 09:10 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

India Blasts Pakistan Once Again For Raising Kashmir Issue At UN

New Delhi: India tore into Pakistan after it raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a Security Council meeting in New York, prompting India's permanent ambassador to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj to assert that she would not waste the Council's time by responding to such 'mischievous' remarks. Kamboj's stern response to Pakistan came in her remarks at the UN Security Council open debate on 'Maintenance of international peace and security: Effective multilateralism through the defence of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations' chaired by Russia, President of the Council for the month of April. With Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov presiding over the debate, Pakistan's Permanent Representative at the UN Munir Akram referred to Jammu and Kashmir in his statement.

"Lastly, this august forum has today heard some mischievous remarks by a permanent representative arising purely out of ignorance and lack of an understanding on the basic facts of decolonisation," Kamboj said on Monday. "I will not be wasting the time of this Council in responding to those remarks. Our advice to that delegation is please refer to our numerous rights of reply that we have expressed in the past," she added. 

Pakistan's Failure On Kashmir Issue At UN 

Pakistan consistently rakes up the issue of Kashmir at various UN platforms, irrespective of the agenda and topic of discussion at the meetings. Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy. India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter.

It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda. India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?