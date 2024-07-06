Ahmedabad: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that his party will defeat the BJP in Gujarat in the next election the same way it did in Ayodhya in the recent Lok Sabha polls. Addressing the party workers, Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi further said, "The farmers of Ayodhya lost their land when the Airport was built. The people of Ayodhya were upset that no one from Ayodhya was invited to the inauguration of the Ram Temple... The movement which was started by Advani Ji, whose centre was Ayodhya, INDIA Alliance has defeated that movement in Ayodhya..."

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remark while addressing a party workers' convention in Ahmedabad. "They (BJP) have challenged us by threatening us and damaging our office. Let me tell you that we are together going to break their government like they damaged our office. Take it in writing that Congress will contest in Gujarat and defeat Narendra Modi and BJP in Gujarat like we did in Ayodhya," Gandhi said.

"People of Ayodhya felt angry when they found that not a single local person was invited for the Ram Mandir's inauguration," he said. Congress will win Gujarat, and from the state it will make a new start, he said.

