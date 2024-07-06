Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2764011
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

'INDIA Bloc Defeated Ram Temple Movement Started By Advani Ji': Rahul Gandhi On BJP's Ayodhya Loss

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remark while addressing a party workers' convention in Ahmedabad.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 06:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'INDIA Bloc Defeated Ram Temple Movement Started By Advani Ji': Rahul Gandhi On BJP's Ayodhya Loss

Ahmedabad: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that his party will defeat the BJP in Gujarat in the next election the same way it did in Ayodhya in the recent Lok Sabha polls. Addressing the party workers, Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi further said, "The farmers of Ayodhya lost their land when the Airport was built. The people of Ayodhya were upset that no one from Ayodhya was invited to the inauguration of the Ram Temple... The movement which was started by Advani Ji, whose centre was Ayodhya, INDIA Alliance has defeated that movement in Ayodhya..."

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remark while addressing a party workers' convention in Ahmedabad. "They (BJP) have challenged us by threatening us and damaging our office. Let me tell you that we are together going to break their government like they damaged our office. Take it in writing that Congress will contest in Gujarat and defeat Narendra Modi and BJP in Gujarat like we did in Ayodhya," Gandhi said.

"People of Ayodhya felt angry when they found that not a single local person was invited for the Ram Mandir's inauguration," he said. Congress will win Gujarat, and from the state it will make a new start, he said.
 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Shocking stories of Baba Sakar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's interaction with T20 World Cup champions
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'analysis' on Hathras accident
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatra Breaks Record
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on Madrasas of Madhya Pradesh
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive stories of Baba's hypocrisy
DNA Video
DNA: Army rejects Rahul Gandhi's claim on Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: Assam flood situation deteriorates
DNA Video
DNA: Victory parade of champions
DNA Video
DNA: Good news for diabetes patients