INDIA Bloc Leaders Gather At Jantar Mantar, Begin Nationwide Protest Against Suspension Of MPs

New Delhi: In a powerful display of dissent, leaders from the Opposition bloc, INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), will hold a massive protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday in response to the recent suspension of 146 MPs from Parliament. This move comes after days of disruption and chaos at the Parliament in the wake of the incident on December 13, where two individuals breached the Lok Sabha chamber, releasing smoke from canisters.

Nationwide Outcry: INDIA Alliance Mobilizes Against BJP Government

Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, announced on Thursday that the protest is not limited to the capital. Simultaneous demonstrations will unfold in all district headquarters across the country, denouncing what he termed the "immoral and illegal" behavior of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. He emphasized the opposition's commitment to upholding democratic values and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the security breach issue in the House.

“The PM should come and speak in the house first. This is really condemnable! We are repeatedly requesting the speaker of the Lok Sabha and the chairman of the Rajya Sabha. The members of the ruling party are disturbing the proceedings. This shows that they (the BJP) don't have faith in India's democracy. The constitution and democratic practices should be upheld. Tomorrow, INDIA leaders will protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Throughout the country, Opposition leaders will protest against this immoral and illegal behaviour of the BJP government,” Kharge said on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi Takes The Lead: Congress Leader To Join Protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has arrived at the protest venue -Jantar Mantar, to take part in the protest. Addressing the media, Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely confirmed the participation of prominent INDIA alliance leaders in the rally. The protest aims to draw attention to the suspension of opposition MPs and the perceived disregard for parliamentary norms.

Kharge Condemns BJP's Conduct, Calls For Prime Minister's Accountability

In a scathing critique, Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the conduct of the ruling party, accusing them of disrupting proceedings and undermining India's democracy. He called on Prime Minister Modi to address the House before anything else, emphasizing the opposition's repeated requests for a discussion on the security breach.

National Outcry: Protests Escalate Across States

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor echoed Kharge's sentiments, emphasizing the need for nationwide protests. He asserted that the INDIA alliance protest would be widespread, demonstrating the opposition's united stand against what they perceived as an assault on democracy. "It's appropriate to protest and all of us will be at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The INDIA alliance protest will happen everywhere (Friday) morning in all the states because we want to show the public that if they'd run Parliament like this and won't listen to the opposition then they are ruining the democracy," said Tharoor.

AAP MPs Join The Fray: Support For INDIA Bloc Grows

Adding to the momentum, AAP MPs, including ND Gupta, Sandeep Pathak, Sant Balbir Seecehwal, and Sanjeev Arora, will join the INDIA bloc protest, further amplifying the collective voice against the government's actions.

The ongoing winter session of Parliament has witnessed an unprecedented wave of suspensions, with three more Congress MPs -D K Suresh, Deepak Baij, and Nakul Nath -joining the list of suspended lawmakers.

Protests, March Against Suspension Of MPs

On Thursday, INDIA bloc MPs marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk in protest of the suspension of opposition lawmakers. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged violation of parliamentary privilege for not addressing the security breach issue in the House. The lawmakers carried a large 'Save Democracy' banner and placards reading 'Opposition MPs Suspended,' 'Parliament Caged,' and 'Democracy Expelled' during the march.

What Led To The Suspension Of MPs?

The suspension of 145 MPs during the current winter session of Parliament stems from a critical incident on December 13. Two individuals breached the sanctity of the Lok Sabha chamber, unleashing smoke from canisters and triggering a chain of disruptions initiated by the opposition.

The primary catalyst for the suspension lies in the Opposition's persistent interference with House proceedings, demanding accountability for the security breach. Their pivotal request revolves around a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking clarity on the circumstances surrounding the breach.

This ongoing saga has resulted in the suspension of a significant number of lawmakers, with 100 from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha facing disciplinary action. The suspension, attributed to their involvement in "creating chaos and disrupting proceedings," underscores the profound impact of the December 13 incident on the parliamentary landscape.

The Opposition, at the moment, remains resolute in its demand for accountability and an open discussion on the security breach issue, setting the stage for a continued standoff in the days to come.