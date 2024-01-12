NEW DELHI: In a significant development, leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc are set to hold a crucial meeting on Saturday to deliberate on pressing issues, primarily revolving around seat-sharing arrangements and the selection of a convener for the alliance.

Mamata's Trinamool To Skip Virtual Meeting

While the meeting is expected to see the active participation of various prominent leaders, notably absent will be Mamata Banerjee, the leader of the Trinamool Congress. Sources have cited her prior commitments as the reason for her absence from the virtual gathering scheduled for Saturday morning.

Convenor Tussle: JDU Favors Nitish Kumar, TMC Opposes

Insiders reveal that a key agenda on the meeting's docket is the appointment of a convenor for the opposition alliance. The Janata Dal (United) advocates for Nitish Kumar to assume this role, a proposition met with opposition from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

Spotlight On Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Besides the internal matters of the alliance, the leaders are slated to discuss the participation of member parties in the upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. This nationwide journey is set to kick off on January 14 in Manipur and holds significance in the opposition's collective strategy.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh shared the details on X, stating, "INDIA party leaders will be meeting over Zoom tomorrow, January 13th, 2024, at 11:30 am. They will review various issues like seat-sharing talks that have begun, participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that will begin from Thoubal near Imphal, the day after tomorrow, and other important matters. Badlega Bharat Jeetega INDIA!"

This marks the second endeavour to conduct a virtual meeting, with a previous attempt a few days ago facing logistical challenges. The alliance is navigating the complexities of coordinating discussions among diverse political entities.

INDIA Bloc Vs NDA In 2024 Elections

INDIA, an acronym for the 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance,' comprises opposition parties, including the Congress, uniting against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Their common objective is to thwart the NDA from securing a third consecutive term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Giriraj Singh Criticizes Opposition Alliance

Taking a critical stance, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh commented on the alliance, suggesting it was formed for "selfish motives" rather than a shared ideology. He emphasized the disparate nature of the alliance partners and questioned the electoral benefits that Congress would derive from aligning with them. "There is the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, JDU in Bihar, AAP in Delhi and Punjab, and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. However, these are disparate alliance partners and allying with them wouldn't help the Congress much," Singh said.

As the INDIA bloc gears up for its pivotal meeting, the political landscape anticipates the outcomes that will shape the opposition's strategy in the upcoming elections.