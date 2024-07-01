Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2762094
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA PARLIAMENT SESSION 2024

INDIA Bloc To Protest ‘Misuse’ Of Probe Agencies In Parliament Today

AAP and INDI alliance parties to protest in Parliament over allegations of central agency misuse 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 08:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

INDIA Bloc To Protest ‘Misuse’ Of Probe Agencies In Parliament Today (Picture source: ANI)

New Delhi: After the INDIA bloc’s power display in the parliament last week over the NEET debate issue that prompted ruckus and later adjournment of the house, the Opposition is set to hold a demonstration against the central government over the alleged misuse of central agencies and the medical entrance exam ‘irregularities’ today.  

At a press conference on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh announced that the alliance parties have decided to protest the central government. 

"The parties of the INDIA bloc had unanimously decided that we will protest against the misuse of ED and CBI in the Parliament premises tomorrow at 10.30 am," Singh stated, during a press conference at the AAP headquarters in Delhi on Sunday. 

"This is a clear abuse of investigative agencies," he remarked, noting that both the ED and CBI lack evidence against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia. 

AAP leader added that the CBI has arrested Kejriwal on the instructions of the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

On July 29, the Delhi Court ordered CM Kejriwal to be held in judicial custody until July 12 as part of the ongoing investigation into the excise policy case.

In response, the AAP held a protest on June 29 against the court's decision. The demonstration took place in front of the BJP office in Delhi, drawing several AAP leaders and legislators. 

Kejriwal had been arrested by the ED on March 21 this year.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded
DNA Video
DNA: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail
DNA Video
DNA: Case Against People For Vandalising Owaisi's Delhi Residence
DNA Video
DNA: Roof collapses at Delhi airport amid heavy rain
DNA Video
DNA: Rudram.. Brahmastra of India!
DNA Video
DNA: India rejects US Religious freedom report
DNA Video
DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma Gets Angry
DNA Video
DNA: Scary report on death due to alcohol!
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims angry over applying 'tilak'
DNA Video
DNA: With CM Yogi in UP...Sangh Returns!