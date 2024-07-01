INDIA Bloc To Protest ‘Misuse’ Of Probe Agencies In Parliament Today

New Delhi: After the INDIA bloc’s power display in the parliament last week over the NEET debate issue that prompted ruckus and later adjournment of the house, the Opposition is set to hold a demonstration against the central government over the alleged misuse of central agencies and the medical entrance exam ‘irregularities’ today.

At a press conference on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh announced that the alliance parties have decided to protest the central government.

"The parties of the INDIA bloc had unanimously decided that we will protest against the misuse of ED and CBI in the Parliament premises tomorrow at 10.30 am," Singh stated, during a press conference at the AAP headquarters in Delhi on Sunday.

"This is a clear abuse of investigative agencies," he remarked, noting that both the ED and CBI lack evidence against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia.

AAP leader added that the CBI has arrested Kejriwal on the instructions of the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On July 29, the Delhi Court ordered CM Kejriwal to be held in judicial custody until July 12 as part of the ongoing investigation into the excise policy case.

In response, the AAP held a protest on June 29 against the court's decision. The demonstration took place in front of the BJP office in Delhi, drawing several AAP leaders and legislators.

Kejriwal had been arrested by the ED on March 21 this year.