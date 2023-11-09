India Calls For Immediate And Unconditional Release Of Israeli Hostages: MEA

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, India on Thursday called for immediate and unconditional release of hostages while also urged to de-escalate the situation to resume direct peace negotiations towards a two state solution. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India has also shared its concern over the rising death toll of civilians during conflict.

"We (India) made our position very clear on multiple occasions during the UNGA debate. We have strongly condemned the horrific attack on Israel, urged the need for zero tolerance for terrorism and called for immediate and unconditional release of hostages," he said while strongly condemning the barbaric Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Reiterating India's stand for supporting a two-state solution for resolving the Isreal-Palestine issue, Bagchi said, "We have also conveyed our deep concern at the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the increasing civilian toll and welcomed efforts to de-escalate the situation and provide humanitarian assistance. We have also urged the parties to de-escalate violence and work towards creating conditions for early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution."

While addressing the MEA weekly press briefing, he also went on to mention the humanitarian assistance provided by India to the war-torn Gaza and shared that India has also requested both sides engaged in war to de-escalate the situation.

MEA spokesperson said, "India has also sent 38 tonnes of humanitarian relief material. We have emphasised strict observance of international humanitarian law".

Notably, the medical supplies were sent by India for the people of Palestine included essential life-saving medicines and protective and surgical items aimed at handling emergency medical conditions. While arranging the medical supply, wound care was also taken into consideration.

Fluids and painkillers have been included in humanitarian aid for immediate relief. The disaster relief material weighing approximately 32 tons includes tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, basic sanitary utilities, water purification tablets etc. Bagchi, in response to the question on reports of Indian workers' replacement in Israel, he informed that they are working to ensure the safety of Indians working in the world and shared that a lot of Indians have been working as caregivers in Israel.

He added, "We have been working towards giving our citizens access to a global workplace. We are in discussion to try and get into mobility agreements with a number of countries. In Israel, already a number of workers are employed there, especially in the caregiver sector. We have been discussing a bilateral framework in the construction and caregiver sectors. But this is a long-term initiative, I'm not as I said aware of the specific requests are numbers that are floating...."

Meanwhile, Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Spokeswoman Shani Sasson on Thursday highlighted that 665 trucks have entered Gaza through Rafah as of Wednesday, stressing that, the trucks contain food, medicine, tents and water for the Gazans.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) shared the video message of COGAT spokesperson Sasson on X, emphasizing that the IDF is facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gazan civilians through COGAT. International organizations and several countries have been providing humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza where the ongoing Israel-Hamas war entered a new phase after the Israel Defence Force entered Gaza City to eliminate Hamas operatives.