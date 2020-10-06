India calls for respect for territorial integrity, peaceful resolution of disputes at Quad meet

New Delhi: India on Tuesday called for "respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty" and "peaceful resolution of disputes" at the Quad foreign ministers meet in Japanese capital city of Tokyo. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking at the meet said this amid Chinese aggression with at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh since June.

Quad is a grouping of 4 countries-- India, Australia, Japan and the United States, which is seen by China suspiciously. The grouping has been calling for "free and open" Indo Pacific.

EAM Jaishankar highlighting how as "vibrant and pluralistic democracies with shared values", Quad member states have "collectively affirmed the importance of maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific" and "remain committed to upholding the rules-based international order, underpinned by the rule of law, transparency, freedom of navigation in the international seas".

China which has been locked horns in some way with each Quad country has been staking claim to 90 per cent of South China, irking ASEAN countries and drawing sharp reactions from Washington and New Delhi. Many countries have been reiterating calls for freedom of navigation in the South China Sea amid Beijing's claims.

The EAM explained, "our objective remains advancing the security and the economic interests of all countries having legitimate and vital interests in the region" and expressed satisfaction that the Indo-Pacific concept has gained increasingly wider acceptance. ASEAN, Germany are among other blocks and countries to acknowledge the concept.

Live TV

He said, "The events of this year have clearly demonstrated how imperative it is for like-minded countries to coordinate responses to the various challenges that the pandemic has brought to the fore. You are all aware that India assumes membership of the UN Security Council next year. We look forward to seeking collective solutions to global challenges, including global recovery from the pandemic and reform of multilateral institutions."

This is the second Quad FMs meet, the last one happened in New York. This meet is the first in-person meet of Quad FMs and comes even as China has been aggressive with its neighbours.