India calls for ‘respect, protection of human rights of people in Ukraine’ at UNHRC

New Delhi: India called for “respect and protection” of human rights of people in Ukraine on Thursday (March 3) at UNHRC, urging for “immedite cessation” of violence in the European country.

India also underlined the necessity of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve disputes. Speaking at the Urgent Debate regarding the human rights situation in Ukraine at the 49th Human Rights Council Session in Geneva, India said, “We urge immediate cessation of violence and an end to hostilities. No solution can ever arrive at the cost of human lives. Dialogue and Diplomacy are the only solutions for settling differences and disputes.”

India said it is “deeply concerned” about the stranded nationals in war-hit Ukraine. "We are deeply concerned over the safety and security of thousands of Indians stranded in Ukraine. We're working together with neighbouring States for their evacuation. We call for respect and protection of human rights of people in Ukraine.”

Further, India apprised UNHRC of the humanitarian assistance dispatched to Ukraine. “India has already dispatched humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including medicines, medical equipment and other relief material. We're sending more assistance in the coming days. This is an urgent necessity that must be addressed.”

Earlier on Wednesday, India had demanded "safe and uninterrupted" passage for all its nationals stranded in Ukraine and cities in the conflict zones, as it abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution deploring Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"India has been deeply concerned over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Ukraine and the ensuing humanitarian crisis," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS had Tirumurti said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) said today that over 6,200 Indians have returned from Ukraine through special civilian flights and more than 7,400 Indians are expected to arrive in the next two days. Indian has deployed civilian planes as well as Indian Air Force planes to bring back students stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

(With agency inputs)

