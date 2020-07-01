India calls to address China-Hong Kong situation properly

New Delhi: India has spoken on the situation in Hong Kong for the first time saying it has taken note of "several statements expressing concerns on these developments". India was making a statement at the 3rd Meeting of the 44th Regular Session Human Rights Council.

“Given the large Indian community that makes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China it is home, India has been keeping a close watch on recent developments," India's envoy to UN bodies in Geneva Rajiv Kumar Chander said.

He added, "We have heard several statements expressing concern on these developments. We hope the relevant parties will take into account these views and address them properly, seriously and objectively."

Earlier this week, China passed the controversial security law clamping down freedom in hong kong. The first arrest was made under the new law on Wednesday.