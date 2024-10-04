'India Can Play Active Role To De-Escalate Conflict In Region': Iran Envoy On West Asia Conflict

Iranian Ambassador to India Iraj Elahi on Friday said India as a "big power" and "voice" of the Global South can play an "active role" in the de-escalation of conflicts in West Asia. His remarks during an exclusive interview to PTI Videos comes in the backdrop of the escalation in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict and the Israel-Hamas war.

Asked if Iran has reached out to other countries, Elahi said Iran is in close contact with Russia and China, but not in direct contact with India. But Iran "invited India", as well as other countries who have influence, to use it and ask Israel to de-escalate, he said.

"We believe that the region needs peace and stability. We, as Iran, want a powerful region, instead of a powerful country. Peace and stability is the precondition for the development of a country...

"But we cannot be indifferent to what is happening in Palestine... The ongoing bloodshed in Palestine is something we cannot ignore or neglect," the Iranian envoy said.

On the recent military operations from the sides of Iran and Israel, he said, "According to our assessment, launching missiles at Israeli military bases and intelligence installations was intended to send a clear message to Israel. We believe this strike successfully hit the territory." "The commander of the highest forces has said explicitly that any attack on Iranian interests and infrastructure will receive a strong response from Iran. We will retaliate very strongly," he also said.

On ties with India, the ambassador said India is a close friend of both Iran and Israel.

"But our relationship goes back 2,000 years, whereas India and Israel's relationship is not that old. India, as a big power and a voice of the (Global) South, can play an active role in the de-escalation of the region," Elahi said.

Iran hopes that "India uses its influence and capabilities for de-escalation", he said.

The ambassador noted that Iran is a vast country between two bodies of water.

"In the south of Iran, we have a coastline of more than 4,000 kilometres. Chabahar Port is in the southeast of Iran, and it is very far from the Mediterranean and West Asia.

"The international corridor is not under danger, and the connectivity, which is the backbone of India-Iran relations, is safe," he said.

The envoy also reiterated that Iran is "safe" for Indian, Iranians and other nationals.