Diplomatic Escalation: India Summons Canada Envoy Amid Fresh Row Over Nijjar

Amid the ongoing dimplomatic slugfest, India on Monday summoned Canadian envoy. According to reports, the Ministry of External Affairs has summoned Canadian Deputy High Commissioner to India. This comes after India issued a strongly-worded rebuttal to Canada's allegation related to the Indian Envoy. Canadian Chargé d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler reached the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Monday evening.

Canada hd sent a diplomatic communication to India accusing Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma of interefering in the ongoing investigation in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. "The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government that is centered around vote bank politics," said the MEA rejecting the allegations.

The MEA said that Canada has also not given any proof in the allegations it levelled against India. "Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian Government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side. This latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts. This leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains," said the MEA.

India also indirectly accused Canadian PM Justin Trudeau of supporting Khalistani extremism for vote bank politics. "Prime Minister Trudeau’s hostility to India has long been in evidence. In 2018, his visit to India, which was aimed at currying favour with a vote bank, rebounded to his discomfort. His Cabinet has included individuals who have openly associated with an extremist and separatist agenda regarding India, said the MEA.