India, China agree to intensify efforts to resolve boundary issues, ensure border management

NEW DELHI: The 22nd Meeting of the Special Representatives of India and China was held in New Delhi on 21 December 2019. The Indian side was led by Shri Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India. H.E. Mr. Wang Yi, State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China led the Chinese delegation.

The talks were constructive with focus on taking forward the India-China Closer Developmental Partnership as per the guidance provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at the second informal summit at Chennai in October 2019, and reviewed the progress made since the second informal summit in Chennai.

Both the Special Representatives underlined the importance of approaching the boundary question from the strategic perspective of India-China relations and agreed that an early settlement of the boundary question serves the fundamental interests of both countries. The Special Representatives resolved to intensify their efforts to achieve a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the India-China boundary question in accordance with the directives provided by PM Modi and President Xi Jinping.

Both sides also agreed that it is important to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas for the overall development of the bilateral relationship, pending the final settlement of the boundary question. In this context, they recognized the importance of existing Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) to promote exchanges and communication between the border personnel and to ensure predictability in border management as well as strategic communication. They also agreed to work together for more CBMs in this regard.

The Special Representatives shared the view that stable and balanced development of India-China relations is a positive factor for peace and prosperity in the region and the world.

There was a consensus that both sides should respect each other’s sensitivities and concerns in order to build mutual trust, as this was important for the future development of bilateral relations.

The Special Representatives also exchanged views on important bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. During the visit, State Councilor Wang Yi also called on Vice President of IndiaVenkaiah Naidu.

The next meeting of the Special Representatives will be held in China as per mutual convenience.