India, China agree to work on a resolution of LAC issues in 15th round of peace talks

New Delhi: The Army delegation of India and China on Friday held the 15th round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side.

The two sides carried forward their discussions from the previous round, which was held in January, for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.

As per the official statement, both sides had a detailed exchange of views in regard to the de-escalation of forces around the LAC, in sync with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

Both India and China reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector and facilitate progress in bilateral relations, the statement added.

The two sides also agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector in the interim.

The neighbouring nations also agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

