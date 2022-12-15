India-China border row: Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha for 3rd day in row on Twang clash

New Delhi: Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday gave an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the "grave situation at the border with China in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. Tewari wrote to the Lok Sabha's Seceretary-General, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely :- That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a detailed discussion on the grave situation at the border with China in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh."

Raising several questions regarding the 2020 Galwan clash and face-off in Yangtse between the Indian and Chinese Armies, Tewari wrote, "This is the first physical clash between the two armies since August 2020 which took place at Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh. We have had the Hon````ble Defence Minister give a statement. However, there are crucial questions that need to be asked: Why are these clashes happening, first Galwan and now Yangtse? What do the Chinese want? Is the Government aware of Chinese mal-intentions? Have we lost any territory to the Chinese as a result of these aggressions, if so, how much and how does the Government plan to get it back?"

Also read: Pak rakes Kashmir at UN, India hits back, says 'a country that hosted Osama..'

Tewari asked the government for a detailed discussion over the border situation between India and China, adding "China has, in the meantime, reportedly built substantial military infrastructure all across the Line of Actual Control. China is unwilling to restore the status quo ante in Ladakh, a situation that puts India at a massive disadvantage. This House has spent no time discussing this crucial issue. I urge the Government to take this matter with utmost seriousness and have a detailed discussion in Parliament with regard to the border situation with China. I, hereby, request permission to raise this matter."

Also read: DNA Exclusive: Analysis of India-China face-off from ground zero Tawang

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed both Houses of Parliament that China`s People`s Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo but they went back to their locations due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders.

Giving statements in parliament, Rajnath assured that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it".Singh also displayed confidence that "this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in the brave effort".

Explaining the incident, he said: "I would like to brief this august House about an incident on our border in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, 2022," adding "On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts."

Also read: Winter session of Parliament: Govt plans to introduce 16 bills during 17 sittings; Rajya Sabha releases Code of Conduct for members

"The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides", said Rajnath Singh, clarifying that "there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side. Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations."

The Defence Minister further said, local commander in the area held a "flag meeting with his counterpart on December 11, 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms," adding "The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels."

Rajnath assured the Houses that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it," adding "I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort."

(With PTI Inputs)