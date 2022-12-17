topStoriesenglish
India-China Border Row: Congress slams Kiren Rijiju for sharing old PHOTO to claim Yangtse area of Tawang is SAFE

In a series of tweets targeting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju said that Rahul is not only insulting the Indian Army but damaging the nation's image. Congress slammed the minister for using a 2019 photo with the tweet.

Dec 17, 2022
Congress party today slammed Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for sharing an old photo to claim the Yangtse area of Tawang is safe. In a series of tweets targeting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju said that Rahul is not only insulting the Indian Army but damaging the nation's image. He said that Arunachal Pradesh is fully secured now due to adequate deployment of the brave jawans of the Indian Army.  

"Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation's image. He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment the country. We are proud of our Armed Forces. Yangtse area in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh is fully secured now due to adequate deployment of the brave jawans of Indian Army...This is an amazing sight located just below Yangtse. It's known as Chumi Gyatse, 108 Holy Water Falls which originates from  in-between the high mountains, considered the blessings of Guru Padmasambhava," tweeted Rijiju (sic).

However, the Congress pointed out that the image shared by Rijiju is from 2019 when the minister visited the area. "Same picture, same claim, just year changed.. The picture of 2019 is being used to assure the security of borders in 2022. Amazing fraud..." said Congress leader Srinivas BV. 

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate commented that the minister should have not used the 2019 photo.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh termed it a 'shameless distortion'.

It may be recalled that the BJP and the Congress have been slamming each other over the border row with China. While Congress has accused the BJP of hiding facts and conceding ground against China, the BJP has cornered the grand old party over Rahul Gandhi's remark in which he allegedly claimed that Indian soldiers got beaten by the Chinese army during the Tawang clash.

