India-China Clash in Arunachal: Congress alleges Modi government suppressing border issue

The opposition parties have trained their guns on the Narendra Modi government alleging that the Centre is trying to suppress border issues. As soon as the reports related to the fresh clash between India and China in Arunachal's Tawang region came to light, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was the first to criticize the government and now Congress has expressed concern over the issue. The grand old party alleged that the Modi government was suppressing the border issue due to which China was acting with increasing audacity.

AICC general secretary of communications Jairam Ramesh said the Congress has been trying to wake up the government on the Chinese actions on the border but it is silent to protect its political image. "We are proud of the bravery of the armed forces. China's actions on the border are completely unacceptable. For the last two years, we have been repeatedly trying to wake up the government, but the Modi government is trying to suppress the matter only to save its political image. The audacity of China is growing because of this," said Ramesh in a tweet.

He further said, "No one is bigger than the country, but Modi ji is putting the country in danger to save his image. In an attempt to intrude into northern Ladakh permanent, China built 200 permanent shelters within 15-18 km of the LAC in Depsang, but the government remained silent. Now, this new worrying issue has come to the fore."

देश से बड़ा कोई नहीं है, लेकिन मोदी जी अपनी छवि को बचाने के लिए देश को ख़तरे में डाल रहे हैं।



उत्तरी लद्दाख़ में घुसपैठ स्थायी करने की कोशिश में चीन ने डेपसांग में LAC की सीमा में 15-18 km अंदर 200 स्थायी शेल्टर बना दिए, पर सरकार चुप रही।अब यह नया चिंताजनक मामला सामने आया है। https://t.co/RgzMZLQlJw — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 12, 2022

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala said that for over 2 years, China has been illegally acquiring India's land. "Where is PM? We demand PM should come to Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha and reply to the country about the exact position of illegal occupation of India's territory at different points by Chinese PLA," he said.

The Congress also tweeted a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech made after the Galwan clash in which the prime minister had said that "no one occupied our land and no one has entered India and that none of our posts is in occupation of anyone else".

"If this mistake had not been made. Had China been named, it would not have dared to raise its eyes towards India... There's still time... Don't be afraid," the Congress said while referring to the prime minister's speech.

The reaction came after the Army said that Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, resulting in injuries to a few personnel on both sides. (With agency inputs)