India-China Disengagement: 'Key Agreements Between PM Modi, Xi Jinping To Shape Bilateral Relations,' Says Chinese Ambassador

In a recent statement, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong emphasized the progress made in India-China relations following a pivotal meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The leaders met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit held in Russia on October 23, where they reached several important agreements aimed at guiding the future of bilateral relations between the two countries. Ambassador Xu shared these updates during his visit to Kolkata.

A New Framework for Bilateral Relations

According to Ambassador Xu, the agreements reached between PM Modi and President Xi establish a framework for India-China relations, ensuring that disagreements do not obstruct overall progress.

According to media reports, he explained, "Now that PM Modi and President Xi have reached key understandings, these will shape our bilateral relations, helping ensure that any existing or future disagreements do not hinder overall progress."

Xu acknowledged that differences between neighboring nations are natural, but emphasized that the recent discussions offer a positive approach to managing these issues effectively.

Resumption of Direct Flights

In response to questions about direct flights between India and China, which were suspended in 2020, Ambassador Xu expressed eagerness for their resumption. He highlighted the time and convenience benefits of direct travel and shared his anticipation for an agreement on this issue soon, a sentiment welcomed by the audience in Kolkata.

Focus on Expanding Cooperation in Key Areas

Ambassador Xu also voiced optimism for increased collaboration between India and China across diverse sectors, such as trade, education, and scientific research. He emphasized that sustained progress in these domains would strengthen partnerships and mutual understanding between the two nations, contributing to a more cooperative regional environment.

Disengagement in Eastern Ladakh

Ambassador Xu’s statements follow recent developments on the India-China border, where the Indian Army announced the successful disengagement of troops in the Eastern Ladakh regions of Demchok and Depsang.

According to Indian Army sources, a patrolling agreement reached on October 21 will allow troops to soon resume operations in these areas. This disengagement is a significant move toward reducing tensions and restoring stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).