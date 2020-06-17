India-China face-off in Galwan Valley: List of martyrs, names, rank and place

New Delhi: In the violent face-off between armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, 20 Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed. The biggest ever military confrontation between the two armies in over five decades was the result of the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region.

The complete list of martyrs, their rank, name, and native place is given below.

1. IC-64405M Col Bikumalla Santosh Babu, Hyderabad

2. JC-5616455 Nb Sub Nuduram Soren, Mayurbhanj

3. JC-280111M Nb Sub Mandeep Singh, Patiala

4. JC-287210X Nb Sub (Dvr) Satnam Singh, Gurdaspur

5. No 15139118Y Hav (Gnr) K Palani, Madura

6. No 4282958N Hav Sunil Kumar, Patna

7. No 15681879N Hav Bipul Roy, Meerut City

8. No 15439373K NK (NA) Deepak Kumar, Rewa

9. No 4295670M Sep Rajesh Orang, Birghum

10. No 4292344Y Sep Kundan Kumar Ojha, Sahibganj

11. No 4290532 Sep Ganesh Ram, Kanker

12. No 4294060N Sep Chandrakanta Pradhan, Kandhamal

13. No 2516847N Sep Ankush, Hamirpur

14. No 2514989F Sep Gurbinder, Sangrur

15. No 2516683X Sep Gurtej Singh, Mansa

16. No 4296728L Sep Chandan Kumar, Bhojpur

17. No 4292067Y Sep Kundan Kumar, Saharsa Vaishali

18. No 4294713K Sep Aman Kumar, Samstipur

19. No 4297756K Sep Jai Kishor Singh, Vaishali

20. No 4298139N Sep Ganesh Hansda, East Singhbhum

A PTI report, citing government sources, on Tuesday said that the Chinese side suffered "proportionate casualties" but the picture is not clear about the number of Chinese soldiers killed as well as those injured in the clash.

The sources, however, told the news agency that there were 35 casualties on the Chinese side, citing US intelligence reports. China has so far not talked about the number of casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army during the clash.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the overall situation in eastern Ladakh with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs.

Last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting with the Defence minister as well as Home Minister Amit Shah, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Army Chief General MM Naravane on the situation in the region.

Monday's clash was reportedly the biggest confrontation between the two armies after their clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.