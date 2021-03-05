हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India-China border

India, China will find mutually acceptable peaceful ways to resolve tension: Russia on LAC standoff

Russian spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, "We respect the parties’ resolve to settle the situation without foreign interference and within the existing framework of the multi-level mechanisms of bilateral dialogue." 

India, China will find mutually acceptable peaceful ways to resolve tension: Russia on LAC standoff
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday (March 5) issued a statement on the current situation at the India-China border, which witnessed violent clashes between the troops of the two Asian nations at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern part of Ladakh. 

On the India-China border situation, Russian spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, "We continue to monitor the situation at the China-India border. We welcome the agreements reached by the foreign ministers of China and India during the phone conversation on February 25, 2021."

"We respect the parties’ resolve to settle the situation without foreign interference and within the existing framework of the multi-level mechanisms of bilateral dialogue," her statement said.

Maria Zakharova added, "We hope that both states, being responsible members of the international community, will be able to find mutually acceptable peaceful ways to resolve the tension as soon as possible."

