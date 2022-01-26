India citizens in Kyiv told to register for coordination as Russia-Ukraine border tensions rise

Kyiv: Amid the ongoing military buildup at the Russian-Ukrainian border, the Indian embassy in Kyiv has asked its citizens residing in Ukraine to register themselves in a bid to disseminate information in a swift manner.

The embassy said it is closely monitoring the situation and asked Indian citizens to continuously follow its website for updates.

"With an intent to coordinate with Indian citizens effectively, and disseminate information in a swift manner, Embassy of India, Kyiv requests all Indian citizens, including students presently located in the territory of Ukraine, to fill up the below form. Those students presently pursuing online education from India are directed NOT to fill-up the form," the Indian embassy said in a release.

"Embassy of India in Kyiv is closely monitoring the situation. It is advised to continue to follow the Embassy website, Facebook and Twitter pages for further updates, which would be published as and when required," it added.

Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of preparing to invade. Meanwhile, Moscow denies the claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country.

White House spokesperson said on Tuesday said the US would welcome any country`s attempt to play a role in de-escalation of mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine, including India.

"We certainly welcome any efforts to de-escalate and we are in touch with a range of allies and partners on this, but I don`t have any specific conversations to read out that relate to Indian officials," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki a press briefing.

