India claps in support of coronavirus COVID-19 warriors as urged by PM Narendra Modi

Showing their unprecedented support to the emergency workers like doctors, paramedics, Army, police, media personnel among others, people across the country came out to their balconies and claped or rang any musical instrument even kitchen utensils like plates and bowls at 5 pm on Sunday (March 22) for a five-minute duration.

The call was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, requesting the citizens to show their appreciation to the these emergency workers who have been working round-the-clock in this global pandemic risking their lives.

"For last 2 months, millions are working day and night in hospitals and airports and those serving others by not taking care of themselves. On Mar 22, at 5'o clock, we should stand in our doorways, balconies, in our windows and keep clapping hands and ringing the bells for 5 mins to salute and encourage them," PM Modi had said.

In his address to the nation, the PM had urged the people to stay indoors on Sunday as a process of self-imposed isolation to fight the threat of coronavirus terming it "Janata curfew". The curfew will last from 7 am till 9 pm on Sunday.

Millions of people across India showed their resolve and restraint as requested by PM Modi by following his suggestion and staying home.

PM Modi took to twitter to thank the people for their support in the initiative he wrote:

Even President Ram Nath Kovind with his entire family participated in the initiative and posted a video of him clapping in appreciation.

Several actors, sportsstars and celebrities too posted photos and videos of themselves clapping in support of the emergency workers who have risked their live and are working tirelessly in this epidemic.

Meanwhile, the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in India has jumped to 341 with 26 new cases reported from across the country and seven deaths, as confirmed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.