India clocks 37,875 new COVID-19 cases and 369 deaths in 24 hours, 25,772 infections in Kerala

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday reported 37,875 new cases of COVID-19 infections across the country in the past 24 hours. During this period, the country reported 369 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the total death toll to 4,41,411

As of now, there are currently 3,91,256 active cases and the country’s total caseload now stands at 3,30,96,718. There were 39,114 recoveries in the past 24 hours and with this, a total of 3,22,64,051 people have recovered from the deadly COVID-19 infection.

"Single day rise of 37,875 COVID-19 infections, 369 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 3,30,96,718, death toll to 4,41,411,'' the Union Health Ministry said adding, ''Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 3,91,256.''

India reports 37,875 new #COVID19 cases, 39,114 recoveries and 369 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,30,96,718

Active cases: 3,91,256

Total recoveries: 3,22,64,051

Death toll: 4,41,411 Total vaccination: 70,75,43,018 (78,47,625 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/jDuSq7ZT5s — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

The active cases comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the Ministry said. A decrease of 1,608 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added.

Of these 37,875 new COVID-19 cases and 369 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India, Kerala recorded 25,772 cases and 189 deaths, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 78,47,625 were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 70,75,43,018 people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry data released tis morning said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

