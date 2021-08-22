हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jyotiraditya Scindia

India committed to safe return of its nationals from Afghanistan, says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

The minister also retweeted a video in which passengers being evacuated raised "Bharat Mata ki Jai" as the flight lifted off from Dushanbe airport.

India committed to safe return of its nationals from Afghanistan, says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
File Photo

New Delhi: Indian government is committed to the safe returns of its nationals from Afghanistan, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, as an Air India flight with 87 Indians evacuees from Kabul landed here on Sunday via Tajikistan.

"From Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan @airindiain The aircraft reached New Delhi carrying 87 Indians. Under the guidance of strong-willed prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian government is committed to ensuring the safe return of Indian nationals," Scindia tweeted.

The flight ferrying 87 Indians from Afghanistan`s Kabul landed in Delhi early on Sunday. The Indians were taken to Tajikistan`s capital of Dushanbe from Kabul on board a transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday.

The minister also retweeted a video in which passengers being evacuated raised "Bharat Mata ki Jai" as the flight lifted off from Dushanbe airport. India has so far evacuated around 300 people from Afghanistan including its ambassador and all other diplomats.

It has been evacuating its citizens along the Dushanbe, Tajikistan, and Qatar routes. India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan, government sources told ANI.

The permission was granted by American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces which have been controlling operations of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban on August 15.

People in Afghanistan have been rushing to leave the country after the Taliban seized control last week. On August 15, the country`s government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

The MEA has said the government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan. The MEA said that the main challenge for travel to and from Afghanistan is the operational status of the Kabul airport.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jyotiraditya ScindiaIndian Air ForceAfghanistanTalibanKabulNew DelhiTajikistanDushanbeNATOHamid Karzai International AirportMinistry of External Affairs
Next
Story

Haryana extends COVID-19 curbs till September 6

Must Watch

PT9M37S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day